Wolves Agree to Two-Year Deal with James Nunnally

The NBA news... it never stops!

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the Minnesota Timberwolves made another addition to their 2018-2019 roster on Tuesday, but this time it wasn’t a player that many fans (myself included) were familiar with:

Euroleague standout James Nunnally has agreed to a two-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 7, 2018

As is the case with most of the Woj/Shams Twitter notifications, my emotions when this specific tweet popped up on my phone involved three distinct levels:

Excitement

“Euroleague standout...” - OK OK here we go!

Confusion

“...James Nunnally...” - Umm...excuse me?

Elation

“...has agreed to a two-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.” YES! JAMES NUNNALLY! WE GOT HIM!

Again, I’ll be completely honest in saying that I had never once heard of this guy before, and if you would have told me it was a player your dad created in NBA2K, I would have absolutely believed you. Nevertheless, as news of the signing broke over Twitter, it appeared like the Wolves not only did their due diligence in filling out their bench, but may have actually lucked into a player who can carve out a consistent role for this upcoming season.

Arguably the best shooter in Europe last year. Shot 53/51.4/89.2 last season for Fenerbahce. 3-and-D type, big question is just how effective the latter part of that equation will be. But Nunnally is certainly worth a flyer like this. https://t.co/j3LCKgdOBm — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) August 7, 2018

The 28-year old, originally born in San Jose, California played his college ball at UC Santa Barba and briefly flirted with the NBA during the 2013-2014 season (with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers) before deciding to take his talents across the Atlantic. Nunnally has played the last four seasons overseas, and is coming off a season in the EuroLeague where he shot a blazing 55.4% from three.

Standing 6’7” and weighing 205 pounds, Nunnally is physically built to play multiple positions in the current NBA landscape, and should be a fantastic (and cheap) addition to the Wolves already remodeled bench. As for specifics of his contract:

The two-year agreement between the Wolves and James Nunnally is for the vet minimum and includes partial guarantees. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) August 7, 2018

While Nunnally isn’t a household name like Nick Young or Jamal Crawford, it is refreshing to see the Wolves front office (primarily Tom Thibodeau) thinking outside the box when it comes to filling out the end of the bench. Relatively little is still known about the newest member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but below are some highlights as well as an interesting article that outlines his path (back) to the NBA:

Watch newest Timberwolf James Nunnally ball-out for Fenerbahce last season. Shoots a very easy ball and mechanics are nice and compact. https://t.co/E21rwdzyzy — Wolvescast (@wolvescast) August 7, 2018

A good one from @brohrbach: Meet James Nunnally, the undrafted American in Europe who’s now drawing intrigue from some of the NBA’s smartest teams: https://t.co/rydouQO6Y9 pic.twitter.com/0KccGxhZFA — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) July 3, 2018

Welcome to Minneapolis, James!