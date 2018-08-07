 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wolves Agree to Two-Year Deal with James Nunnally

New, comments

Nunnally? More like Finally!

By Kyle Theige
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The NBA news... it never stops!

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, the Minnesota Timberwolves made another addition to their 2018-2019 roster on Tuesday, but this time it wasn’t a player that many fans (myself included) were familiar with:

As is the case with most of the Woj/Shams Twitter notifications, my emotions when this specific tweet popped up on my phone involved three distinct levels:

Excitement

“Euroleague standout...” - OK OK here we go!

Confusion

“...James Nunnally...” - Umm...excuse me?

Elation

“...has agreed to a two-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.” YES! JAMES NUNNALLY! WE GOT HIM!

Again, I’ll be completely honest in saying that I had never once heard of this guy before, and if you would have told me it was a player your dad created in NBA2K, I would have absolutely believed you. Nevertheless, as news of the signing broke over Twitter, it appeared like the Wolves not only did their due diligence in filling out their bench, but may have actually lucked into a player who can carve out a consistent role for this upcoming season.

The 28-year old, originally born in San Jose, California played his college ball at UC Santa Barba and briefly flirted with the NBA during the 2013-2014 season (with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers) before deciding to take his talents across the Atlantic. Nunnally has played the last four seasons overseas, and is coming off a season in the EuroLeague where he shot a blazing 55.4% from three.

Standing 6’7” and weighing 205 pounds, Nunnally is physically built to play multiple positions in the current NBA landscape, and should be a fantastic (and cheap) addition to the Wolves already remodeled bench. As for specifics of his contract:

While Nunnally isn’t a household name like Nick Young or Jamal Crawford, it is refreshing to see the Wolves front office (primarily Tom Thibodeau) thinking outside the box when it comes to filling out the end of the bench. Relatively little is still known about the newest member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but below are some highlights as well as an interesting article that outlines his path (back) to the NBA:

Welcome to Minneapolis, James!

Loading comments...