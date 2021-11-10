Unorganized Chaos, A Timberwolves Podcast: Fixing a Struggling Offense

Hello everyone, and welcome to the first edition of the “Unorganized Chaos, a Minnesota Timberwolves podcast.” This one is a bit different than most of the other podcasts you’ll find here on Canis Hoopus because it’s exclusively on YouTube in video form.

I’ve been running a YouTube channel called “Timberwolves Daily” for a while now and I put out daily Timberwolves content, go live after every single game, and more. If you hit the subscribe button that would be very much appreciated!

Aside from the daily videos, I’m starting a weekly podcast with a member of Canis or someone else from the Wolves media. This past weekend I was joined by Lucas Seehafer to discuss all things Wolves.

Is the offense more bad luck or bad execution?

Long term outlook for Karl-Anthony Towns

Assessing Chris Finch

Expectations may have been too high for Edwards and McDaniels

I split the first episode into two parts which isn’t the plan every week, but it was for this one. Check out the video podcasts and subscribe for other daily content!

Part 1: https://youtu.be/X9G3QjEuK7M

Part 2: https://youtu.be/c1bB37WV5dI