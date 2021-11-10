Game Preview #10: Wolves @ Warriors

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6) at Golden State Warriors (9-1)

When: 9:00pm CT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: 830 WCCO AM Radio

Line: Minnesota +7.5 | O/U: 222.5

What To Watch For

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off their fifth consecutive loss and second straight game letting a double-digit, second-half lead slip away.

Nothing says “get back on track” like a trip to the Chase Center, where the league’s best team, the scorching hot Golden State Warriors, await a spiritually battered Wolves team dying to shake free of offensive incompetence and generally bad vibes.

The Warriors happen to be on five-game winning streak, by the way.

Defense

While the Wolves’ offense will certainly be tested against the NBA’s best defense (98.2 defensive rating), I am more interested to see how their defense will stack up against the most unselfish team in the Association.

Steve Kerr’s group averages the most assists per game in the NBA (30.3), but are much further ahead of the pack in two key areas:

Potential assists per game (57.8), 6.0 ahead of the No. 2 team (Minnesota) Assist points created per game (79.3), 10.6 ahead of the No. 2 team (San Antonio)

The Timberwolves’ defense is built on preventing guards from getting to the middle of the floor and hitting cutters, or kicking the ball to the wings for 3s and quick ball reversals against a scrambling defense. Ja Morant got into the middle far too much on Monday night, and things don’t get much easier with Steph Curry on the other side tonight. When the defense breaks down, you see easy buckets like this.

Running Curry and third-year guard Jordan Poole (Go Blue!) off the line and forcing them to make tough passes will be paramount. The Warriors back court duo averages 5.3 turnovers per game, but have been better of late, averaging a combined 2.8 turnovers per contest in their last five games, all wins.

The more Chris Finch’s squad can force other players to beat them, the better of they will be.

Offense

Minnesota will likely roll with the same starting five tonight, which would land well with Wolves guard Patrick Beverley.

Patrick Beverley at shootaround in San Francisco today, on starting last game alongside D'Angelo Russell:



"I was wondering what took them so long."



He added: "We complement each other very well and that comes with very little practice too." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) November 10, 2021

D’Angelo Russell turned in his best offensive performance of the season playing alongside the veteran leader, to the tune of 30 points on 10/22 shooting (6/13 3PT), seven assists, five rebounds, a steal, a block, and two turnovers. While every other starter was a minus in the game, Russell was a neutral 0 in 41 minutes, largely because of his impact with the second unit.

Russell’s eight minutes with Jordan McLaughlin over three games have been disastrous (58.8 offensive rating, -41.2 net rating, SSS alert), so the Wolves finding production with a different two-lead-guard group is a welcomed sight.

That two-man pairing has produced an offensive rating of 110.1 and a true shooting of 60.1%, both of which are tops among any two-man pairing Russell has been a part of this season. However, the team’s defensive rebounding percentage of 57.9% (YIKES) is worst among his two-man pairings by a wide margin.

With that in mind, it’d be interesting to see those two alongside both Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid with either Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels or Josh Okogie for stretches to see if the team can keep the same offensive output while beefing up on the glass.

Minnesota struggled profusely in the final 10 minutes of the game, which saw players declining to move without the ball, a disastrous inbound play, and far too heavy of a reliance upon Russell to generate offense by himself out of the flow of the system.

Timberwolves' offense over the final 9 minutes, 30 seconds (inc. OT)



2 for 16

6 turnovers



One of the makes was KAT's launched 3 — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 9, 2021

Golden State cuts more frequently and scores more points per game off of cuts (18.7) than any team in the NBA. 12.9% of their possessions end with a shot, foul or turnover off a cut. The Warriors 1.29 points per possession on those trips is 11th in the league.

Minnesota could learn a lot from the way Golden State works the defense to turn getting open into easy buckets, because although Minnesota is sixth in cut frequency (7.7%), they are 29th in the NBA with just 1.00 points per possession on cuts, suggesting they cut into traffic too often and struggle to finish inside.

Bending the defense in the flow of the offense will be key tonight and the Wolves will have to play up the level of their opponent in that regard if they want to have any chance of coming out victoriously.

Quick Notes

Finch hinted that we’ll see more of Towns and Reid together tonight, too, at which many Wolves fans rejoiced. The Towns/Reid front court has a better defensive rebounding percentage (80.0%) than any other combination Finch has thrown out there (albeit they’ve played just 13 minutes together).

At shootaround today, when asked what he liked from the Wolves last game, Chris Finch said he liked the starting lineup. Perhaps a hint that DLo + Beverley + Ant + McDaniels + KAT may again be the starting lineup tonight



Also said he should have played Naz Reid more next to KAT — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 10, 2021

Golden State is one of the smaller teams in the NBA as they, like Minnesota, have just two players taller than 6-foot-8, and their biggest player (Nemanja Bjelica) spends most of his time on the perimeter. The most noticeable difference, however, is that Golden State is third in defensive rebounding percentage (76.8%) while Minnesota is dead last (67.0%). Tenacious effort and activity is not only Golden State’s best skill, but a fantastic representation of what sets their dynastic run apart from the least successful franchise in the history of American professional sports.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Finch turns to rookie guard Leandro Bolmaro tonight, either. The Argentinian explosion of energy, playmaking and defense has feasted in his two appearances in the NBA G-League for the Iowa Wolves.

Iowa beat the Skyforce again, 129-125 in double OT. So at least one Wolves team pulled off an OT win



Leandro Bolmaro with another outstanding game - 25 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asts, 5-9 from 3. Some insane passing in Q4 + the 3 to send it to 2xOT. Dude just makes stuff happen pic.twitter.com/1xprhkokeq — Key Sang (@Phantele_) November 9, 2021

Leandro Bolmaro with another tremendous game for Iowa. 19 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts, 8-10 shooting, +23. Threw some absolute dimes. Instrumental in keying a massive Q3 comeback



His feel for the game is elite. He does things on the court that just cannot be taught pic.twitter.com/zgzUKAdrvJ — Key Sang (@Phantele_) November 7, 2021

It’s clear that he is a head above the pack in the G-League. There comes a point where you have nothing to lose as a team seeing what you have in live NBA action with a rookie player.

Give a ton of credit to Ryan Saunders for doing this last season with Jaden McDaniels. His garbage time run eventually turned into rotation minutes, which turned into starter minutes. I’d like to see Finch take the same approach with Bolmaro.

What does he have to lose against the best team in the NBA? The Wolves need players who can can get to the rim, bring energy on both ends, create for others, and defense at the point of attack. Bolmaro checks all of those boxes. It’s time to let him loose.

Injury Reports

Minnesota

No injuries

Golden State

OUT

Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon injury recovery)

James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery)

Damion Lee (left hip soreness)

Betting Pick

Thus far, I am 6-3 on picks this season. I post them generally about an hour before each game on my Twitter page.

Tonight, I’m turning to Draymond Green over 7.5 assists.

Green is averaging 7.3 assists on the season, but is averaging 7.8 in his last five.

The only game in Green’s last five in which he go over this mark was a 41-point rout of the Pelicans.

Green is averaging 14.6 potential assists per game and has an adjusted assist average of 9.1 (which accounts for expected shooting percentage of the shooter on the potential assist shot and how open the shot is).

Curry is on an absolute tear and Green is exceptional at seeking out teammates when they get rolling. If he or Poole makes a couple shots early, expect Draymond to keep finding them.

If you’re not into player props, I like Under 222.5.

Minnesota is 11th in defensive rating and 26th in offensive rating, while Golden State is first in defensive rating.

Minnesota’s PPG + Opp. PPG is 112.1 and Golden State’s is 116.7.

A six-point buffer doesn’t make much sense, and I don’t think the Wolves score enough points to get there.