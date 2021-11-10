Warriors 123, Wolves 110: Ant’s Historic Night Not Enough in Silicon Valley

There’s truly nothing like waiting around until 9pm CST to watch the Wolves, with a few exceptions, play with zero energy or intention whatsoever.

I don’t really know what to say without beginning to pile on, but that was simply unacceptable from an effort standpoint. D’Angelo Russell didn’t show up in the first half, and Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t show up to play either. It was a brutal, brutal night for Towns.

The Wolves can’t survive Towns going 6-for-19 and being totally disinterested, routinely getting outworked by a player of Kevon Looney’s caliber (11 & 17 tonight).

It was a gross performance. Just bad, bad, bad all-around. The Warriors got whatever they wanted all night long. Jarred Vanderbilt played hard. Now, if he could play both hard and in-control, we might have something here.

But really, the only guy who showed up start-to-finish was Anthony Edwards, and man did he ever show up. He was absolutely sensational. I honestly don’t even know what to say to describe how awesome he was tonight. He was the best player on the floor, pouring in a career-high 48 points on 16 for 27 from the field, hitting 7 of 13 from three. He added 5 rebounds, 5 assists, as well as 2 steals. He is just so special. We are very lucky to have him, and regardless of what happens the rest of the season, I find peace in knowing he will make some of it enjoyable. This is very clearly his team.

I will give the Wolves some credit, they made a push in the third quarter behind Ant and D’Lo (12 points on 4s), but the reality is they dug themselves far too deep of a hole by sleepwalking through the first half. As soon as Ant and D’Lo came off the floor, the offense broke down (are we ready for the Jaden McDaniels conversation?) and the Golden State lead was extended and stabilized. The fight they showed in the third and fourth was good to see, since they really could have quit, but it’s really just a small consolation prize after failing to compete in the first half, the second quarter in particular.

This team is not good enough to only show up for a quarter at a time. That’s really all there is to say about this one. It’s a shame, too, because they absolutely wasted one of Anthony Edwards’ better performances as a pro. This was a game where he came out in attack mode and seemed to be just begging anyone else to try to win this game with him. Anyways, the Wolves have significant issues that need to be fixed quickly or the season will once again be lost before Thanksgiving, if it isn’t already.

Finally, credit where it is due. Andrew Wiggins continues to be the best “revenge game” player in the league. He poured in 35 points on 14 for 19 from the floor, including two dunks on KAT. Yikes.