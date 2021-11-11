Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Ant’s 48-Point Game Is Not Enough

On today’s show, Dane reacts to Anthony Edwards’ 48-point performance against the Golden State Warriors that proved to not be enough, given the lack of support he received and Andrew Wiggins going off for 35 on the other side of the floor. Topics today include:

First 6-game losing streak for the Minnesota Timberwolves since Ed Davis, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarrett Culver were starting for the Wolves

Why this Wolves roster provides hope given its undeniable talent, but a scary kind of hope because the results are no different

Ant’s “absolutely perfect” game, given his shot selection, according to Chris Finch

Wiggins goes off, because of course he does

How Chris Finch continues to search for what aren’t really solutions around the Big 3, and instead just better problems

What might be able to change in a weekend against the Lakers and Clippers

