Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 61 - Is it Time to Trade KAT?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the midst of a six-game losing streak and things are trending in a bad direction. Even though Anthony Edwards dropped a near 50 piece, Minnesota’s other star player is being scrutinized both locally and nationally.

Kyle Theige, Editor-in-Chief of Canis Hoopus, joined Brendan on the latest episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast to discuss the poor performances from Towns and what his lack of “giving a shit” has done to this team this season.

The duo looks at the possibility of moving on from KAT and if now, or the near future, is the right time to do so. It’s been put up or shut up for the Wolves lately and they’ve been deferring to the latter.

