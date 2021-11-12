Wolvescast 169: Organized Khaos

The Wolves went winless for the second straight week, but if we only made this podcast when they won games…..it basically wouldn’t exist! We’re Timberwolves fans. We understand disappointment. This week we’re talking about the existential dread that comes along with following this team. Also Karl Towns starts a podcast, KG is profiled in GQ, Worried/Not Worried, the Full Court Pass, a game and more.

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Daylight Savings Time

EPISODE LINKS