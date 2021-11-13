Wolves 107, Lakers 83: WHAT JUST HAPPENED

Ladies and gentleman, the Minnesota Timberwolves have won an NBA basketball game! Many were sure the concept of winning a basketball game was just a myth, but they’ve done it! Not only did they win, but the Wolves blew out the LA Lakers on the road in one of the most fun games in recent memory.

Patrick Beverley postgame on @WolvesRadio...



"KAT played his ass off tonight, D-Lo played his ass off, just a complete team effort. We had a lot of fun tonight, we gotta get more games in LA! Yeah, starting with tomorrow night but we gonna have fun tonight though brother." pic.twitter.com/c6a7FavqgJ — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) November 13, 2021

The game started like any typical Wolves game. Minnesota started out hot and built an early lead, but the Lakers did what the Lakers are supposed to do and took a larger lead on the Wolves. By the time the second quarter buzzer went off, Towns air balled a three and we went to halftime with the Wolves trailing by five.

With the way the Wolves played along with the usual second half woes this season, it seemed like a daunting task ahead. Instead, the Lakers fell flat on their face and were atrocious on both sides of the ball. This, of course, means the Wolves were excellent on both sides!

Offensively, the team was led by the max contract duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. This is no surprise, as there were rumblings of fans ready to move on from one or both, but they were absolutely on fire. Towns finished with 29 points on 11-17 shooting while Russell finished with 22 points on 8-19 shooting.

THE BEST BIG ON THE FLOOR pic.twitter.com/8lduufmg5x — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 13, 2021

is it cold in here or is it just @Dloading pic.twitter.com/ZdOLAyujVm — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 13, 2021

On the defensive side, it’s impossible not to shout out the effort from Jarred Vanderbilt once again. All season long, for better or for worse, Vanderbilt has been a train with the breaks cut loose whether it’s attacking the boards or attacking anything that looks like a basketball. The Wolves have been searching for stability at power forward since the assassination of Caesar and they get some with Vanderbilt.

Patrick Beverley said he has “impactful energy that impacts winning. He’s been doing it all season and we need him to do it. He ends the game shooting just 2-4 but +31 and real players know what kind of great impact he brings.”

Edwards had a quiet night with just nine points, but he was still vocal elsewhere as he seemed to enjoy the win as much as anyone. It’s always great to see a player as excited on the bench as he was despite a rough performance.

Anthony Edwards just turned around and told the Lakers fans to all go home from the bench. He said “This sh*t over , go home, y’all go home now” — The Daily Wolves (@TheDailyWolves) November 13, 2021

Overall this was a much needed win for everyone on the team and everyone who takes time to watch this team. There’s not much time to celebrate with the Clippers up tomorrow so hopefully the Wolves can build on this performance.

FINAL: Wolves 107, Lakers 83



MIN wins 2H 63-34.



2H FG:

• MIN: 24/45 (53%)

• LAL: 11/44 (25%)



KAT: 29 pts on 11/17 FG, 7 reb

D-Lo: 22 pts, 7 ast, +36

Pat Bev: 11 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast



AD: 22 pts, 8 reb

Russ: 20 pts, 5 reb



REB:

• 54-44, MIN



PITP:

• 56-32, MIN



Full stats ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dZIhaTxtp0 — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) November 13, 2021

Game Highlights