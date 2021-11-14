Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Recapping The LA Back-To-Back

On today’s show, Dane reacts to Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and recaps the weekend’s back to back. We start by taking a lay of the land 12 games into the season, noting how the Minnesota Timberwolves defense has crashed to the bottom of the league in November while the offense just has not been able to take steps forward.

We also discuss how much the broken roster construction is impacting the perception of Chris Finch while the losses pile up. And we discuss how the Clippers again used their blueprint for slowing down Karl-Anthony Towns, and how teams around the league may use this blueprint nightly against the Wolves until the shooting surrounding KAT comes around. Also some stray notes on Jaden McDaniels biggest offensive output of the season in a new role off the bench.

And finally we look ahead to Monday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

