Dane Moore NBA Podcast: What Went Wrong At The End of the Suns Loss

On today’s show, we run through the final 2 minutes and 18 seconds of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ eventual loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Specifically how Karl-Anthony Towns was going off in the fourth quarter but could not get a single shot off in the final 138 seconds. Topics include:
- Play-by-play going through the final 2:18 of the game
- How the Wolves offense does not flow through Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards the same way the Suns’ offense doesn’t flow through Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton
- How KAT, DLo and Ant discussing how to handle late game situations
- Edwards’ worst offensive game and best defensive game of the season happening simultaneously
- Finch dropping the rotation down to eight players, and really seven after Josh Okogie got hurt in the second quarter
- Looking ahead to the Sacramento Kings matchup, and why that needs to be a game the Wolves get back on track for
Loading comments...