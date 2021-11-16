Dane Moore NBA Podcast: What Went Wrong At The End of the Suns Loss

On today’s show, we run through the final 2 minutes and 18 seconds of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ eventual loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Specifically how Karl-Anthony Towns was going off in the fourth quarter but could not get a single shot off in the final 138 seconds. Topics include:

Play-by-play going through the final 2:18 of the game

How the Wolves offense does not flow through Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards the same way the Suns’ offense doesn’t flow through Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton

How KAT, DLo and Ant discussing how to handle late game situations

Edwards’ worst offensive game and best defensive game of the season happening simultaneously

Finch dropping the rotation down to eight players, and really seven after Josh Okogie got hurt in the second quarter

Looking ahead to the Sacramento Kings matchup, and why that needs to be a game the Wolves get back on track for

