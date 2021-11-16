 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: What Went Wrong At The End of the Suns Loss

By Dane Moore
/ new
Phoenix Suns v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

On today’s show, we run through the final 2 minutes and 18 seconds of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ eventual loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Specifically how Karl-Anthony Towns was going off in the fourth quarter but could not get a single shot off in the final 138 seconds. Topics include:

  • Play-by-play going through the final 2:18 of the game
  • How the Wolves offense does not flow through Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards the same way the Suns’ offense doesn’t flow through Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton
  • How KAT, DLo and Ant discussing how to handle late game situations
  • Edwards’ worst offensive game and best defensive game of the season happening simultaneously
  • Finch dropping the rotation down to eight players, and really seven after Josh Okogie got hurt in the second quarter
  • Looking ahead to the Sacramento Kings matchup, and why that needs to be a game the Wolves get back on track for
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

Loading comments...