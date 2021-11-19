Dane Moore NBA Podcast: How Wins Over Kings + Spurs Make The Play-In Seem Possible

On today’s show, Dane reacts to what is now a two-game winning streak for the Minnesota Timberwolves after Thursday night’s win over the Spurs. How should Wolves fans feel about wins over the Kings and Spurs relative to what that means for their chances of making the play-in tournament? Topics include:

How the bottom of the Western Conference is making the play-in tournament feel like a reasonable expectation for this Wolves team

The Wolves on another hot defensive streak, and how that makes the hot start to the season feel like less of a blip on the radar

Schematic changes that are putting KAT in better rebounding position

Jaden McDaniels, Malik Beasley and Taurean Prince catching a rhythm off the bench after Finch shortens the rotation

The importance of McDaniels getting his game back on track

