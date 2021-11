It’s been a strange start to the season. Somehow the team is improbably better on defense than offense and the rotation shuffle continues to be a nightly adventure. It’s time to talk about Chris Finch and how to evaluate the job he’s done thus far. Also officiating, Marney Gellner, Micah Nori, chillingly cold takes, a game and more.

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Headband Club

