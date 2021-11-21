Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Win Third Straight

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves 43-point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night and what has been behind what is now a three-game winning streak. From Anthony Edwards’ explosive first quarter fueling the Wolves on a quiet night from Karl-Anthony Towns, to how Jarred Vanderbilt’s inspirational play is beginning to render exponential returns, and to the Wolves massive success in the minutes D’Angelo Russell has been on the floor this season.

Ant delivers a perfect 17-point first quarter as KAT starts the night slow

The consistency of Vanderbilt’s effort, and how teammates are beginning to not only expect it but profit off of Vando’s work

What is behind DLo leading the Wolves in net-rating by miles

Naz Reid and the Wolves finding consistency in the minutes where KAT is off the floor

