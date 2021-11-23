Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Relationship Between Wolves Defense + 3-Point Variance

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 4th consecutive win, this time a 14-point road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The focus of this episode is on the Wolves defense that now ranks 7th in the NBA. We look into what has been behind the Wolves defensive surge, specifically looking into the role that 3-point variance has played during a season where the Wolves have completely change their defensive scheme. Topics include:

After never being a top-10 defense any year of Karl-Anthony Towns’ career, the Wolves now rank 7th in the league

The role 3-point variance or “luck” is playing in the Wolves defense spiking

KAT dominating Jonas Valanciunas and the Pelicans antiquated tactic for trying to slow him and the Wolves down

Patrick Beverley’s impact on the Wolves Big 3 this season

