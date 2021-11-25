SB Nation Reacts: Give Thanks

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Minnesota Timberwolves fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts

First and foremost — Happy Thanksgiving to each and every one of you out there in the Canis Hoopus community. Your support of what we do here is beyond appreciated, and on behalf of the entire staff at CH, I hope you and your friends/family have a fantastic holiday weekend filled with great good and even better memories.

The entire NBA was given the day off today, but that doesn’t mean the basketball-related content has to stop! For the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, fans were asked one simple question — what are you most thankful for this NBA season? While the results were fairly mixed across the board, the majority of fans (myself included) said “competitive balance” was the one thing they were most enjoying during the 2021-22 NBA season:

Agree? Disagree? I included a similar poll below so all of you can chime in on what you’re most thankful for this NBA season:

Speaking of giving thanks... numerous players from the Minnesota Timberwolves were out in the community earlier this week doing their part in giving back and spreading thanks:

This evening, @patbev21 & @kin_wright25 provided 100 turkeys to families at Hospitality House Youth Development in North Minneapolis and were also joined by their teammates @CallMe_NonStop & @taureanprince!#SeasonofGiving pic.twitter.com/bHTtEbFOU6 — Timberwolves & Lynx Social Responsibility (@WolvesLynxSR) November 24, 2021

Jarred Vanderbilt also partnered with a nonprofit organization to help hand out 500 turkeys to families in the Minneapolis community, which is yet another example of how awesome a person Jarred Vanderbilt truly is.

Not only has it been an up-and-down year for the Timberwolves on the court, it’s obviously been an up-and-down year (or two) for many of you off the court as well (myself included). With that in mind, I just wanted to take this time and use this platform to once again give thanks to the incredible staff we have built here at Canis Hoopus as well as the amazing community members who visit these pages and provide their own thoughts, analysis, and topics to debate/discuss. CH has been a really important corner of the Internet for me for many years now, and I sincerely hope that myself and the entire team here has been able to provide some much-needed distractions and entertainment for all of you during these extremely difficult times.

So yes — thank you all, go enjoy time with your friends/family, and if you’re traveling this holiday weekend, please do so safely. We’ll kick things off again tomorrow with some Timberwolves-related content as the team heads out on a quick two-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.

