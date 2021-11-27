Wolvescast 171: Quarter Season Review w/ Kyle Ratke

Nearly a quarter of the regular season is in the books! The early returns have been a mixed bag of highs and lows that ultimately have fans as excited as they’ve been in quite some time. We welcome special guest Kyle Ratke from the 10,000 Layups Podcast onto our program this week to review the Timberwolves season thus far and talk about the state of basketball cards in 2021. We get into our thoughts the first 20 games including the surprises, disappointments and a look at the schedule ahead.

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Jameo

EPISODE LINKS