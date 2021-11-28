Dane Moore NBA Podcast: DLo Goes Off In Philly + KAT/DLO’s Games Changing + Bolmaro’s First Chance

On today’s show, we get into the show in Philadelphia on Saturday night, that ended up being one of the most memorable Minnesota Timberwolves victories of the past decade. A well-rounded affair that tapped into so many of the things that have come to define the Wolves this season. Topics discussed:
- D’Angelo Russell’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. But how this game by Russell, yet again, wasn’t exclusively defined by getting buckets
- KAT’s dominant first half being the latest example of how teams can’t affording to guard this sleeker version of KAT with traditional centers
- Joel Embiid living at the free throw line on a night of uneven whistles
- Leandro Bolmaro making his debut as a real rotation player for the Wolves, and what we might come to expect from Bolmaro if he is to stay in the rotation
