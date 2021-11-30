Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Not Letting Go of the Rope, Wolves Win Again

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, the seventh win in their last eight games. A Wolves team that just doesn’t seem to willingly give away games the Old Wolves might have. How this Wolves team is not letting go of the rope. Topics discussed include:

How the diversity of the Wolves firepower allows them to overcome scenarios in games when KAT hits a wall

The Wolves leveraging defense into offense as a way to let the offense breakthrough

D’Angelo Russell’s growing voice as a quarterback of the defense

Playing without Jaden McDaniels, Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley, and how Josh Okogie filled the void

The KAT and Naz pairing finally clicking

The value of being able to reach down the bench to find answers

