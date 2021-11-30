 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Not Letting Go of the Rope, Wolves Win Again

By Dane Moore
Indiana Pacers v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, the seventh win in their last eight games. A Wolves team that just doesn’t seem to willingly give away games the Old Wolves might have. How this Wolves team is not letting go of the rope. Topics discussed include:

  • How the diversity of the Wolves firepower allows them to overcome scenarios in games when KAT hits a wall
  • The Wolves leveraging defense into offense as a way to let the offense breakthrough
  • D’Angelo Russell’s growing voice as a quarterback of the defense
  • Playing without Jaden McDaniels, Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley, and how Josh Okogie filled the void
  • The KAT and Naz pairing finally clicking
  • The value of being able to reach down the bench to find answers
