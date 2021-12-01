Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Above-.500 Timberwolves

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves latest hot streak that has taken them over the .500 mark for the first time since October. Winners of seven of their last 8 games, the Wolves appear to be on the rise once again, and Dane and Britt discuss what specific factors have generated a greater belief in this team this season and they room they still have to grow.

In addition to the string of victories, Dane and Britt also have a lengthy discussion about D’Angelo Russell’s most recent breakout and the role that head coach Chris Finch has played in putting all of the various pieces together this season. The two also touch on Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and a handful of other Minnesota Timberwolves players.

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).