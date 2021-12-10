Wolvescast 173: Smack Talking Rudy

The year continues to ebb and flow. Timberwolves fans are traversing the peaks and valleys of this season. But hey, at least there ARE PEAKS! It’s all about perspective! On this episode of the podcast we preview the gauntlet-esque schedule that faces the team in the next few weeks. Also, Myles Turner rumors, Pat Bev extension possibilities, Worried/Not Worried, the NEW Lea B, a game and more.

