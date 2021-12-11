Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Is This Wolves Team Different Than The 2019-20 Team That Started 10-8?

On today’s show, we react not only to the Minnesota Timberwolves 17-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but also to Karl-Anthony Towns’ frustrated postgame rant about being done with losing. Topics include:

Is this Wolves team that started 11-10 different than the 2019-20 team that started that season 10-8?

Five game losing streak of not only losing but “getting spanked”

Why missed expectations are leading to frustration boiling over more than is typical

How Cleveland deployed the same tactic as the Washington Wizards for pummeling the Wolves on the interior, ripping out the soul of the Wolves defense

Why the Wolves defense keeps slipping, now out of the top-10 in defensive rating

Jordan McLaughlin and Leandro Bolmaro not providing what is needed at backup point guard, and why this might mean it’s time to elevate Jaylen Nowell in the pecking order

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).