Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Kyle Theige On The Timberwolves Breaking The Losing Streak In Portland

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige on location in Portland, Oregon after the Minnesota Timberwolves’ latest win over the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday night. Dane and Kyle discuss how the Wolves’ Big 3, for the first time this season, all came together down the stretch, in tandem, to pull Minnesota out of what was looking like a sixth consecutive loss. Topics include:

The triumphant return of D’Angelo Russell and assessing his overall impact on both ends of the court

Jaylen Nowell making a case for a rotation spot

Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley clearly becoming the best fourth and fifth starters around the Big 3

The importance of Jaden McDaniels regaining his confidence

Impromptu “State of the Franchise” discussion — reflecting on the season as a whole, and where they’ve come since the firing of the POBO right before the season began

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).