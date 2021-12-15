Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Comparing Jokic To KAT w/ DNVR Sports

On today’s show, Dane is joined in Denver by Adam Mares, Harrison Wind and Brendan Vogt of DNVR Sports to compare Nikola Jokic to Karl-Anthony Towns and to preview the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets matchup on Wednesday evening. (A different format on this episode, where Adam hosts the show and Dane serves as a guest, because this episode ran as a simulcast on the DNVR channel.) Topics include:

Jokic’s massive individual start to the season through adversity

Why teams are taking away KAT with double teams this season but haven’t been able to do the same against Jokic

How Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley have become a perfect fit around the Wolves’ Big 3

How the Wolves have mirrored Denver’s defensive system this season

A preview of Wednesday’s matchup between the Wolves and the Nuggets

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).