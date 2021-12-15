 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Comparing Jokic To KAT w/ DNVR Sports

By Dane Moore
/ new
Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

On today’s show, Dane is joined in Denver by Adam Mares, Harrison Wind and Brendan Vogt of DNVR Sports to compare Nikola Jokic to Karl-Anthony Towns and to preview the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets matchup on Wednesday evening. (A different format on this episode, where Adam hosts the show and Dane serves as a guest, because this episode ran as a simulcast on the DNVR channel.) Topics include:

  • Jokic’s massive individual start to the season through adversity
  • Why teams are taking away KAT with double teams this season but haven’t been able to do the same against Jokic
  • How Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley have become a perfect fit around the Wolves’ Big 3
  • How the Wolves have mirrored Denver’s defensive system this season
  • A preview of Wednesday’s matchup between the Wolves and the Nuggets
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

Loading comments...