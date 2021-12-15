Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Comparing Jokic To KAT w/ DNVR Sports

On today’s show, Dane is joined in Denver by Adam Mares, Harrison Wind and Brendan Vogt of DNVR Sports to compare Nikola Jokic to Karl-Anthony Towns and to preview the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets matchup on Wednesday evening. (A different format on this episode, where Adam hosts the show and Dane serves as a guest, because this episode ran as a simulcast on the DNVR channel.) Topics include:
- Jokic’s massive individual start to the season through adversity
- Why teams are taking away KAT with double teams this season but haven’t been able to do the same against Jokic
- How Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley have become a perfect fit around the Wolves’ Big 3
- How the Wolves have mirrored Denver’s defensive system this season
- A preview of Wednesday’s matchup between the Wolves and the Nuggets
