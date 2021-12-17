 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On What Is Fueling The Timberwolves

By Dane Moore
Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves back-to-back road wins against the Portland Trailblazers and Denver Nuggets, specifically how this Wolves teams is being fueled and who has been behind that fueling. Topics include:

  • A perhaps season-best performance against Denver on Wednesday night
  • Anthony Edwards explodes for ten made three-pointers against the Nuggets
  • Why this is Britt’s favorite Wolves team since 2004
  • How KAT is being used from the elbow-extended midrange area more often, and how he found success there against Jokic
  • The Wolves starting lineups elite net-rating numbers when they all share the floor and the importance of finding a rotation that empowers the depth
  • How D’Angelo Russell is proving to be a leader in his own way
  • Ranking the Wolves best defenders this season
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

