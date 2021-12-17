Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On What Is Fueling The Timberwolves

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves back-to-back road wins against the Portland Trailblazers and Denver Nuggets, specifically how this Wolves teams is being fueled and who has been behind that fueling. Topics include:

A perhaps season-best performance against Denver on Wednesday night

Anthony Edwards explodes for ten made three-pointers against the Nuggets

Why this is Britt’s favorite Wolves team since 2004

How KAT is being used from the elbow-extended midrange area more often, and how he found success there against Jokic

The Wolves starting lineups elite net-rating numbers when they all share the floor and the importance of finding a rotation that empowers the depth

How D’Angelo Russell is proving to be a leader in his own way

Ranking the Wolves best defenders this season

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).