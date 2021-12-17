174: Radioactive Finch

Back and forth we go on this ride of a Timberwolves season! The team snapped their five game losing streak with two impressive wins against Northwest Division foes. Minnesota is riding high as their big three appear to be firing on all cylinders. On this week’s podcast we talk about the return of D’Angelo Russel and what he has meant to the Wolves this year. Also comparing Edwards’ rookie and sophomore seasons, a Timberwolves holiday gift guide, Fan Fiction, Vando threes, a game and more.
