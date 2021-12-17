Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince Placed In NBA Health & Safety Protocols

It was announced early Friday afternoon that multiple players on the Minnesota Timberwolves had been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols due to COVID-19.

First, news broke from Adrian Wojnarowski that Anthony Edwards had entered the league’s COVID protocols due to a positive test:

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has entered into the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2021

A few minutes later, the team released an updated injury report that showed Taurean Prince had also been added to the Health & Safety protocols:

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs Los Angeles Lakers:



OUT

Edwards - Health & Safety Protocols Prince - Health & Safety Protocols

Wright IV - G League Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 17, 2021

The NBA, along with other North American sports leagues, has seen a giant spike recently in positive COVID-19 tests, with the list of players being added to the Health & Safety protocols growing exponentially by day. The Timberwolves’ opponent tonight — the Los Angeles Lakers — have had multiple players and team officials test positive, leaving them with a depleted roster for their nationally televised game on ESPN. With this latest news about Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince, Minnesota will now also be short-handed for tonight’s home game against LA, and it seems inevitable (at least in my mind) that we will get more news of additional positive tests down the road.

Chris Finch says the Wolves are emphasizing more masking and they're meeting less in the wake of the COVID cases spreading around the league. Says the majority of players have their booster. Most who don't aren't yet eligible because they got their initial vaccinations late. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 17, 2021

As Jon mentions above, Chris Finch did say recently that the team has been placing an increased emphasis on wearing masks and meeting face-to-face less in wake or surging COVID-19 numbers, but unless there is a complete shutdown of the NBA, there’s only so much a team can do.

We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they come in.