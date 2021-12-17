 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince Placed In NBA Health & Safety Protocols

The Timberwolves join other NBA teams with players being entered into the league’s COVID protocols.

By Kyle Theige
Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

It was announced early Friday afternoon that multiple players on the Minnesota Timberwolves had been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols due to COVID-19.

First, news broke from Adrian Wojnarowski that Anthony Edwards had entered the league’s COVID protocols due to a positive test:

A few minutes later, the team released an updated injury report that showed Taurean Prince had also been added to the Health & Safety protocols:

The NBA, along with other North American sports leagues, has seen a giant spike recently in positive COVID-19 tests, with the list of players being added to the Health & Safety protocols growing exponentially by day. The Timberwolves’ opponent tonight — the Los Angeles Lakers — have had multiple players and team officials test positive, leaving them with a depleted roster for their nationally televised game on ESPN. With this latest news about Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince, Minnesota will now also be short-handed for tonight’s home game against LA, and it seems inevitable (at least in my mind) that we will get more news of additional positive tests down the road.

As Jon mentions above, Chris Finch did say recently that the team has been placing an increased emphasis on wearing masks and meeting face-to-face less in wake or surging COVID-19 numbers, but unless there is a complete shutdown of the NBA, there’s only so much a team can do.

We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they come in.

