Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Dominate Lakers Again

By Dane Moore
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

On today’s show, we breakdown the Minnesota Timberwolves second dominant performance over the Los Angeles Lakers and revel in Karl-Anthony Towns turning the corner over these last three games, following up a dominant performance over Nikola Jokic with a dominant performance over Anthony Davis. Topics today include:

  • Thinking about this Wolves team compared to the Jimmy-led Wolves team of 2017-18
  • KAT re-establishing himself as one of the league’s best big men
  • The difference in the Wolves offense when KAT is doubled versus when he is guarded with single coverage
  • Attempting to quantify the value of Jarred Vanderbilt and his similarities to Dennis Rodman
  • Jaylen Nowell playing a big role in the absence of Anthony Edwards
  • The level of respect Wolves players have for Chris Finch growing, and why establishing that common ground feels critical to Finch’s system working
