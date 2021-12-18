Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Dominate Lakers Again

On today’s show, we breakdown the Minnesota Timberwolves second dominant performance over the Los Angeles Lakers and revel in Karl-Anthony Towns turning the corner over these last three games, following up a dominant performance over Nikola Jokic with a dominant performance over Anthony Davis. Topics today include:
- Thinking about this Wolves team compared to the Jimmy-led Wolves team of 2017-18
- KAT re-establishing himself as one of the league’s best big men
- The difference in the Wolves offense when KAT is doubled versus when he is guarded with single coverage
- Attempting to quantify the value of Jarred Vanderbilt and his similarities to Dennis Rodman
- Jaylen Nowell playing a big role in the absence of Anthony Edwards
- The level of respect Wolves players have for Chris Finch growing, and why establishing that common ground feels critical to Finch’s system working
