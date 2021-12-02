Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Where Is The Wolves Offense?

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves bruising at the hands of the Washington Wizards on the road Wednesday night. And as the Wolves cool off, we take a look at some of the underlying issues that have been brushed over during the Wolves hot run over the past few weeks. Topics include:

Why are the Wolves again a below-average 3-point shooting team? And why D’Angelo Russell’s shot coming around should open up the offense

Karl-Anthony Towns’ struggles in post-up situations this season, specifically focusing on how the Wizards dared KAT to post-up on Wednesday

How Washington found a different way to attack the Wolves aggressive defense

Jaylen Nowell finding time in the rotation and what his future in Minnesota might look like

Keeping a .500 pace as the schedule begins to get tougher

