Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Four In A Row, And Back To .500

On today’s show, we break down the Minnesota Timberwolves fourth win a row and their path to a .500 record now 30 games into the season. Today’s topics include:
- The up and down path to the Wolves finding themselves at 15-15 30 games into the season, and wondering if this team has now installed bumpers that may prevent the bottom from falling out in other losing streaks
- D’Angelo Russell calling this Wolves team one of the most dangerous in the league, and the role finding reliable to depth will play in making that a reality
- A rematch against Dallas on Tuesday night (and an invitation to join Dane at the watch party for that game at Forgotten Star Brewery)
- Jaylen Nowell playing the role of primary scorer in a bench role, and the freedom Chris Finch is giving Nowell to work with
