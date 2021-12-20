 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Four In A Row, And Back To .500

By Dane Moore
Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

On today’s show, we break down the Minnesota Timberwolves fourth win a row and their path to a .500 record now 30 games into the season. Today’s topics include:

  • The up and down path to the Wolves finding themselves at 15-15 30 games into the season, and wondering if this team has now installed bumpers that may prevent the bottom from falling out in other losing streaks
  • D’Angelo Russell calling this Wolves team one of the most dangerous in the league, and the role finding reliable to depth will play in making that a reality
  • A rematch against Dallas on Tuesday night (and an invitation to join Dane at the watch party for that game at Forgotten Star Brewery)
  • Jaylen Nowell playing the role of primary scorer in a bench role, and the freedom Chris Finch is giving Nowell to work with
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

Editor’s Note: as Dane mentioned during the pod, Forgotten Star Brewery will be holding another Timberwolves event tomorrow night at 6:30pm CST — this time a watch party for the Wolves/Mavericks game. It should be a really fun time, and if you haven’t been to Forgotten Star before, they have a massive building with a ton of great beers (my personal favorite is the Northstar Cream Ale).

Forgotten Star Brewery is located at 38 Northern Stacks Drive in Fridley, Minnesota. Go check it out, say what’s up to Dane, and cheer on the Wolves as they look to extend the longest active winning streak in the Western Conference!

