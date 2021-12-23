Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Timberwolves Through These COVID Times

On today’s show, Britt Robson of MinnPost joins Dane to discuss how the Minnesota Timberwolves have faired as COVID has begun to rip through the roster. Topics today include:
- How disappointing of a loss was Tuesday’s game in Dallas?
- Why the team’s identity falters without Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt
- Karl-Anthony Towns needing to shoot more, and specific ways they could go about utilizing him to find more shooting volume
- D’Angelo Russell’s poor shooting night, and what Dallas did to make DLo’s offense harder to come by
- Would you sign D’Angelo Russell to a contract extension right now? And if so, for how much?
- Are there five coaches in the NBA you would rather have than Chris Finch?
- Malik Beasley’s role this year, his production, and his trade value (or lack thereof)
- And much, much more
Loading comments...