Game Preview #32: Wolves at Jazz

As the NBA and NBPA near an agreement to decrease the amount of time for players to exit COVID-19 health & safety protocols in order to unethically clear star players for their Christmas day money grab , the Timberwolves are still left with a laundry list of unavailable players for their final game before their mini “holiday break.” Unlike their similarly roster-challenged opponents on Tuesday, they draw a nearly completely healthy Utah Jazz team who have been running through the NBA like a buzz saw.

If that wasn’t enough, just a few hours before tipoff, we all received the devastating news that Karl-Anthony Towns tested positive. Kyle Theige covered it in detail earlier, but this was tough to hear regardless of the on-court impact. Please send any positive energy and love to KAT and his family as he hopefully has a less difficult time recovering from this compared to his first bout.

Karl-Anthony Towns Placed In NBA Health & Safety Protocols https://t.co/Eoc5yQ1RdN — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) December 23, 2021

*deep breath filled with despair*

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (15-16; 9th) at Utah Jazz (21-9; 3rd)

When: 8:00 pm CST

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: 830 WCCO AM Radio

Injury Report

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Utah: pic.twitter.com/Y485DPk7N9 — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 23, 2021

UTAH JAZZ:

Miye Oni - QUESTIONABLE

Udoka Azubuike - OUT

Malik Fits - OUT

What To Watch For

The Jazz host the Wolves in game 4 of their season long 6-game homestand. The last time these two teams faced off, it was a spirited battle. Well, if the battle ended after just 24 minutes, not 48 minutes. Minnesota trailed 59-60 at the half, led by Patrick Beverley ’s 14 points and Anthony Edwards 15 points, before getting totally demolished 76-45 in the second half. Donovan Mitchell got any and everything he wanted as evidenced by his 36 points on 61% shooting from the field, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a team-high 22 points. What’s going to happen tonight without the three aforementioned players for Minnesota?

’s 14 points and 15 points, before getting totally demolished 76-45 in the second half. got any and everything he wanted as evidenced by his 36 points on 61% shooting from the field, finished with a team-high 22 points. What’s going to happen tonight without the three aforementioned players for Minnesota? The Wolves trotted out a starting lineup of Bolmaro, Russell, Beasley, McDaniels, and Towns against the short-handed Mavericks on Tuesday. Naz Reid ended up getting the 2nd half start alongside KAT in the frontcourt, as Lea no longer saw any action after his opening stint. I’ll be curious to see who gets the majority of minutes tonight. Will Finch continue employing Bolmaro for his defensive ability against Mitchell? Will Nowell, if active, get significantly more minutes? Nathan Knight had a strong, albeit brief, showing which could warrant more minutes especially with KAT out?

for his defensive ability against Mitchell? Will Nowell, if active, get significantly more minutes? had a strong, albeit brief, showing which could warrant more minutes especially with KAT out? The Jazz are 1st in the league in three pointers made (15.7) this season, in case you couldn’t tell by their 25 3PM performance last time they faced Minnesota. I sound like a broken record by now, but the Wolves will still be missing 3 of their best perimeter defenders tonight so the question isn’t IF the #1 team in offensive rating will be successful from perimeter, but HOW successful they will be. Conversely, I was surprised to see the Wolves at 3rd in the league at 3PM per game, although it’s hard to feel optimistic about that number especially considering they’re missing their top three point shooters (Edwards; 3.1 per game & Towns; 2.4 per game).

(15.7) this season, in case you couldn’t tell by their 25 3PM performance last time they faced Minnesota. I sound like a broken record by now, but the Wolves will still be missing 3 of their best perimeter defenders tonight so the question isn’t IF the #1 team in offensive rating will be successful from perimeter, but HOW successful they will be. Conversely, I was surprised to see the Wolves at in the league at 3PM per game, although it’s hard to feel optimistic about that number especially considering they’re missing their top three point shooters (Edwards; 3.1 per game & Towns; 2.4 per game). The broken record continues to spin. Overall control of the glass has been one of the weakest areas for the Timberwolves this season. They’re down at 24th in rebound percentage (49%) and are missing the 21st century of Dennis Rodman in their lineup as well as their star center. That weakness will only be amplified by their opponent, who ranks 1st in that same statistic (53.1%). Yikes.

Predictions

Naz Reid finally assumes the mantle of the best center in the league. He destroys Rudy Gobert to the tune of a career-high 35 points off three pointers and spinning layups. Sports Center opens up their show with this beautiful video: