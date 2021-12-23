Karl-Anthony Towns Placed In NBA Health & Safety Protocols

It was announced late Thursday afternoon that Karl-Anthony Towns has been added to the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols:

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has entered COVID-19 protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 23, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves released an updated injury report just a few hours before their game against the Utah Jazz, and the biggest addition to the laundry list of unavailable players was Towns, who now joins teammates Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright IV in the COVID-19 protocols:

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Utah: pic.twitter.com/Y485DPk7N9 — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 23, 2021

The Wolves will now be without four of their five preferred starters against the Jazz, and it’s very likely a good chunk of these guys could miss additional games as well (Minnesota doesn’t play again until early next week when they host back-to-back home games on Monday and Tuesday).

Earlier on Thursday it was announced that the NBA and the NBAPA had agreed to a reduced quarantine period for COVID-positive players that would essentially allow players to return quicker rather than wait the full ten days:

ESPN story on the imminent NBA, NBPA agreement for reduced quarantines with Covid-positive players: https://t.co/I2paLnJ5n4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2021

It remains to be seen how quickly this new policy will be put in place, but with more and more NBA teams getting ravaged by COVID-19 outbreaks, the league continues to throw new policies and updated protocols at the wall hoping that something will stick and that game postponements (or cancelations) can ultimately be avoided.

The only thing that actually matters here is the health of not only Karl-Anthony Towns, but all of his teammates currently in the Health & Safety Protocol. After everything KAT has been through, I cannot even begin to fathom how frustrating and emotionally draining this must be for him to re-live this nightmare all over again. KAT expressed his frustration on Twitter moments after it was announced that he would be unavailable to play against the Jazz:

Can’t catch a f*%@ing break! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) December 23, 2021

On behalf of everyone here at Canis, our thoughts and well wishes go out to Karl, his family, the team, and everyone else’s family as they continue to navigate these extremely difficult times. Please be safe, mask up, and continue to take extra precautions during this holiday season.