Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 63 - What Is the Identity of the Timberwolves & How COVID Changes The Outlook

The Minnesota Timberwolves season has been one of the most unusual ones that I’ve ever seen. A team that we expected to be top 10 in offense and bottom 10 (if not bottom 5) on defense has completely flipped the script this season. They’ve been an above average defense and bad offense 30+ games into the season. Weird...

With that being said, it begs the question: What is the identity of this team? But perhaps the bigger and more important question is, what should the identity of this team be? And why do we have to settle for just one?

On this episode, I look into those questions as well as shining some light on how Karl-Anthony Towns has been more effective lately.

