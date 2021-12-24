Wolvescast 175: The Airing of Grievances

Welcome to a special edition of Wolvescast where we ring in the holidays! We’ve got singing, Santa impressions and of lots of joyful cheer. Unfortunately we have to discuss the Omicron outbreak that has taken the league by storm. But then we get to the fun stuff like Timberwolves Festivus, how to talk to your family about the team, predicting the future, Marc Lore’s basketball training, a game and more.

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Kris Kringle’s Courtside COVID Christmas Quarantine

