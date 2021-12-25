Christmas Day 2021 NBA Schedule

Good morning and happy holidays to everyone in the Canis Hoopus community!

I will try to keep this short and sweet — there are a handful of fun and entertaining basketball games on TV today, so I thought I’d put up a fresh thread that we all can use to discuss the games and whatever other topics come to mind this weekend.

But more than that, I just wanted to take a moment to echo the same sentiment I’ve been sharing ever since I “took over” Canis back in the spring of 2020 (remember those days?) — this holiday season is once again unlike any holiday season we’ve ever had (at least in my life). COVID-19 continues to be at the forefront of everything we do, and has forced us to change/alter/eliminate many of the holiday traditions we hold so dearly. Regardless of who you are with this weekend or where you may be at, please remember that you are still loved, you are still appreciated, and this community will always be here if you feel the need to share your highs, vent your lows, or just generally seek out support.

To all of you choosing to Gorgui Dieng this holiday weekend (i.e. traveling) — be safe! And for those of you (much like myself) spending the day/weekend at home and possibly isolated from loved ones, feel free to use this open thread to share your holiday recipes, most embarrassing presents you’ve ever given and/or received, and just generally use this platform to remain connected to others.

Christmas Day NBA Schedule

(All times are listed in CST)

The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) for the 14th year in a row, with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup. pic.twitter.com/IEvOgFkXCQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021

Again — be well, travel safely, and have a very happy holidays!