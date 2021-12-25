D’Angelo Russell Placed In NBA Health & Safety Protocols

The hits just keep coming for the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s the eighth player to enter for Minnesota, including Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2021

It was announced early Saturday morning that D’Angelo Russell has now entered the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols, meaning that all five Timberwolves starters are now currently dealing with COVID-19 (in addition to Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, and McKinley Wright IV).

There are 10 Wolves currently *not* in COVID protocols:



Jordan McLaughlin

Jaylen Nowell

Malik Beasley

Jaden McDaniels

Naz Reid



Leandro Bolmaro

Jake Layman

Nathan Knight*

Chris Silva*

Rayjon Tucker*



*H&S protocols replacement players



Ant, Prince *should* clear on/by Monday. — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) December 25, 2021

As Jack points out, there are now ten Timberwolves players NOT in the Health & Safety Protocols, including some of the G-League guys who were recently signed to hardship exemptions. It is expected that Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince should finally return to the lineup on Monday after missing more than a week of NBA games.

Back to Russell — under the NBA’s modified COVID protocols, it’s possible that D-Lo could return in six days rather than ten, but his inclusion in the Health & Safety Protocols means it’s very likely that he misses at least the next two games (both of which are at home). After a brief home stand, the Wolves will head out on a three game road trip next weekend, so depending on how the testing goes, there’s a chance (albeit small) that the Wolves could have all of their guys back by next Friday in Utah.

As I’ve said every time I’ve had to write one of these COVID-related posts, the only thing that actually matters here is the health of not only D’Angelo Russell, but all of his teammates, coaches, family members, etc. On behalf of everyone here in the Canis community, our thoughts and well wishes go out to each and every one of you as we continue to navigate these extremely difficult times.

Please be safe, mask up, and continue to take extra precautions during this holiday season.