Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Jaylen Nowell Game

On today’s show, we discuss how the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves were able to knock off the Boston Celtics behind the force of Jaylen Nowell’s best game of his career and the out of nowhere presences of Greg Monroe and Nathan Knight. Topics on today’s pod include:

Greg Monroe’s crazy path to Minnesota on Monday

Monroe operating as the hub of the Wolves offense in place of Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid

Jaylen Nowell’s massive night, and why Nowell’s game is more similar to Anthony Edwards’ game than it is to D’Angelo Russell or Malik Beasley’s

How Nathan Knight’s jumper could unlock a spot for him in the Wolves’ long-term rotation

Jordan McLaughlin and the Wolves need for point guard play when DLo or Patrick Beverley are not available

Not getting last year’s version of Malik Beasley

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).