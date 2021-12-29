Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson on Jaden McDaniels, Nathan Knight, and the Timberwolves Rotation Going Forward

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss what has transpired in the two Minnesota Timberwolves’ games since Christmas — more specifically, the win over the Boston Celtics and the most recent loss to the New York Knicks.
Topics on today’s podcast also include:
- The recent play of Jaden McDaniels and whether or not it is sustainable moving forward.
- The emergence of both Jaylen Nowell and Nathan Knight — is their play over the last few games a flash in the pan? Or could one of them (or both) become long-term fixtures in the Timberwolves’ rotation?
- Finally, a length conversation about what the rotation might look like once more players are cleared from the Health & Safety protocols and the roster is back to full strength (i.e. Jaylen Nowell vs. Malik Beasley, Nathan Knight vs. Naz Reid, etc.).
