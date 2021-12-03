 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wolvescast 172: Randy Moss Vibes

Which Beas might these bees be?

By Neil Olstad
Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With Neil away on vacation this week Scott is joined by Robert to talk Timberwolves basketball! They discuss the recent national media attention and the pros and cons of being relevant. Also Bolmaro in the rotation, ranking the best things about this season, Alan Horton, a beautiful Beasley game and more.

