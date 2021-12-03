Wolvescast 172: Randy Moss Vibes

With Neil away on vacation this week Scott is joined by Robert to talk Timberwolves basketball! They discuss the recent national media attention and the pros and cons of being relevant. Also Bolmaro in the rotation, ranking the best things about this season, Alan Horton, a beautiful Beasley game and more.
EPISODE LINKS
