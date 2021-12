As the league continues to work its way through the current Omicron outbreak, fans are left to watch what often feels like exhibition basketball. We sort through the Timberwolves recent play to decide what or who has staying power and what is fool’s gold. Also Rubio’s injury, emerging from the protocols, listener questions, thunder sticks, a game and more.

EPISODE LINKS