Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Hawks Pick Apart The Wolves

On today’s show, Dane reacts to the Atlanta Hawks scorching the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves with 25 made 3s in an 11-point victory. We talk injuries, the Hawks exploiting the Wolves defense, and the Wolves season-long epidemic of no one on the team outside of Karl-Anthony Towns being able to hit 3s at a high clip.

Playing without Patrick Beverley and D’Angelo Russell, and Leandro Bolmaro’s first career start

How Trae Young and the Hawks picked apart the Wolves defensive scheme

The Wolves season-long inability to have anyone on the roster other than KAT be able to hit 3s at a decent clip, and why they need Malik Beasley to fire up the Wolves 3-point offense

The books teams have decided on writing for how they will attack the Wolves offense and defense, and how the Wolves need to adjust

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).