Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Hawks Pick Apart The Wolves

On today’s show, Dane reacts to the Atlanta Hawks scorching the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves with 25 made 3s in an 11-point victory. We talk injuries, the Hawks exploiting the Wolves defense, and the Wolves season-long epidemic of no one on the team outside of Karl-Anthony Towns being able to hit 3s at a high clip.
- Playing without Patrick Beverley and D’Angelo Russell, and Leandro Bolmaro’s first career start
- How Trae Young and the Hawks picked apart the Wolves defensive scheme
- The Wolves season-long inability to have anyone on the roster other than KAT be able to hit 3s at a decent clip, and why they need Malik Beasley to fire up the Wolves 3-point offense
- The books teams have decided on writing for how they will attack the Wolves offense and defense, and how the Wolves need to adjust
