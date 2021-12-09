Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Why The Wolves Need KAT To Play More Like Embiid

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves 32-point loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night and a flavorful postgame press conference — full of call outs of Rudy Gobert and what the Wolves need Karl-Anthony Towns to do on offense to be able to not have the offense stall out when he is double-teamed.

Anthony Edwards on why KAT needs to play more like Joel Embiid in post-up situations so as to be effective before the double-teams come

Why the lack of power forward options on the roster and floor-spacing are leading every team to guard KAT the same way

Patrick Beverley challenges Rudy Gobert

Gobert’s impact as not only a rim-protector but as someone who deters shots altogether

Beverley showcasing a complete package as an offensive player in Minnesota as not only a shooter but as a playmaker in the pick and roll

