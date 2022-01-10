Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Jarred Vanderbilt Game

On today’s show, we breakdown the Minnesota Timberwolves fourth consecutive win — a win on the road against the Houston, fueled by a career-high in points and rebounds for Jarred Vanderbilt, who keeps expanding his offensive game. We also discuss Karl-Anthony Towns’ biggest scoring night of the season thus far, and how it feels like the Wolves have clearly taken themselves to a level well beyond the riff-raff of the bottom of the Western Conference. Specific topics include:

Being able to bring the fire, even with Patrick Beverley out

How Jarred Vanderbilt’s 21 points tonight are the culmination of a trend that has show Vando’s offensive role grow

KAT’s 40-point night, and how the Wolves have began to position KAT in a way that fits better around Vanderbilt

How the COVID games helped lay a framework for an offense predicated on ball movement

Nowell, Beasley and Okogie contributing off the bench

