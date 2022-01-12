We have officially hit the halfway mark of the season and the Minnesota Timberwolves have yet to be relocated to Seattle! We should just end the season now and chalk it up as a dub, as far as I’m concerned. Alas the show must go on, but not before you all get to submit your first semester grades.

It’s time for Canis Pulsus Vol. XIV.

Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be preparing to win our 32nd consecutive championship right now. So now is your time to be the teacher/professor/my mom. How would you grade the performances of each member of the Minnesota Timberwolves?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your grades as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who gave Jake Layman an A+ (Looking at you, jakesgraphs). Once the survey closes, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be snail mailed to everyone’s parents.

Canis Pulsus Vol. XIV - Semester 1 Report Cards

Vote link: https://forms.gle/2QrhmbSzgkLELcW96

*Voting ends Friday, 1/14*

Grade each player’s performance so far this season. Grade the coaching staff’s performance so far this season. Grade the front office’s performance so far this season. Grade ownership’s performance so far this season. What do you hope the Timberwolves accomplish during the next quarter of the season the MOST? Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament? Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs? With 1/2 of the season over, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

