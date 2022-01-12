Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Wolves Are 20-21 At The Halfway Point

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night that brought them down to 20-21 at the halfway point of the season. A game where the Wolves reminded us that while they have upside that their margin for error is thin. Topics today include:
- Coming out flat in the first half in New Orleans
- Running through what transpired in the five minutes that led up to the Brandon Ingram buzzer beater
- Ant having a big 4th quarter (20 points) but another low-energy start to the game
- How this team has the same record at the halfway point of the season as the 2018-19 Wolves team did; a team who fired their coach 40 games into the season
- The importance of the upcoming stretch against Memphis, Golden State, New York and Atlanta
