Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Wolves Are 20-21 At The Halfway Point

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night that brought them down to 20-21 at the halfway point of the season. A game where the Wolves reminded us that while they have upside that their margin for error is thin. Topics today include:

Coming out flat in the first half in New Orleans

Running through what transpired in the five minutes that led up to the Brandon Ingram buzzer beater

Ant having a big 4th quarter (20 points) but another low-energy start to the game

How this team has the same record at the halfway point of the season as the 2018-19 Wolves team did; a team who fired their coach 40 games into the season

The importance of the upcoming stretch against Memphis, Golden State, New York and Atlanta

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).