Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Timberwolves At The Halfway Point

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss Britt’s most recent column that takes stock of where the Minnesota Timberwolves now stand at the halfway point of the season and looks ahead to the looming trade deadline in February. Topics discussed include:

How this Wolves team has proven to be the opposite of what we expected in terms of offensive and defensive effectiveness

Reacting to what went wrong in a New Orleans game that did not effectively bring the energy or tap into the Wolves’ typical identity

KAT’s postgame commentary on needing to “not listen to the media”

Looking ahead to a critical trade deadline, making the case for specific moves and not being afraid to stand pat

How an ownership group that may want to make a splash could influence the trade deadline

The significance of the Timberwolves hiring Marquise Watts as their new Chief Experience Officer

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).