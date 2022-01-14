Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Crumble Late In Memphis

On today’s show, we breakdown what went wrong in the Minnesota Timberwolves loss on the road in Memphis on Thursday night. Getting into why the Grizzlies are actually a good matchup for the Wolves, and how the Wolves took advantage of how they matchup in the first half but got away from it in the second half. Other topics today include:

How using Karl-Anthony Towns as a spacer freed up Anthony Edwards to score 25 points in the first half, and how things changed in the second half

The nature of the Wolves’ Big 3 passing the baton offensively between KAT, Ant and DLo

KAT’s overwhelming offensive foul numbers this season, and how that’s cutting into his impact on winning

DLo’s hot shooting of late, and how he has changed his mental approach to offense after starting the year slow on that end

