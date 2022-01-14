Wolvescast 178: Midseason Report w/ John Meyer

The Wolves have reached the halfway point in their season which has unquestionably been a successful campaign. From their record, to their surprising defensive acumen, to the positive locker room vibes; things are good in Minnesota.

Special guest John Meyer joins the show to help us dissect the first half of the season and look ahead to the next 41 games. We talk about changing expectations, the best moments thus far, areas for improvement, potential changes and if the Wolves should make a big move at the trading deadline. It’s a Canis Hoopus party and you’re invited!

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Finch Pinch

EPISODE LINKS