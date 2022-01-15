Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 64 - How the Timberwolves are Viewed from a National Perspective with Mark Schindler

On today’s Bleav In Timberwolves podcast, host Brendan Hedtke is joined by Mark Schindler (@MSchindlerNBA) of Indy Cornrows, Basketball News, and like a million other impressive things. Mark follows the NBA with one of the best watchful eyes and is the perfect person to give listeners a taste of how the rest of the league views the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

On today’s show, Brendan and Mark give their thoughts on the Timberwolves at the mid-point of the season. They break down the highs and lows of the team, the lack of offense and the impressive defense, and the outlook for the remaining 40 games.

On top of all that, the pairing discusses their favorite trade targets for Minnesota, if they should target Myles Turner, and what the values of some Timberwolves pieces are.

