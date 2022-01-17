Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Roll Warriors + Looking Back At DLo-Wiggins Swap

On today’s show, we dig into what fueled the Minnesota Timberwolves 20-point win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night and take some time, now three years later, to take another look back at the D’Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins swap. It’s an episode with a heavy focus on Karl-Anthony Towns — both in his impact tonight and potential for future impact in his pairing with DLo in the pick and roll. Today’s topics include:

KAT keeps his head, shutting down the Warriors offense at the rime and driving the Wolves offense

Checking in on the KAT-DLo pick and roll pairing, asking if we might see more of that action in the second half of the season

Wolves’ bench sparks a dominant second half

Looking back at the many factors that played into the DLo-for-Wiggins trade three years ago

